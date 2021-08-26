Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind' cover in 1991

Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind' cover in 1991

Japan Today

Published

A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is suing the band and others, alleging the image…

Full Article