Sonu Sood joins forces with CM Kejriwal

Sonu Sood has been earning praise for his kind gesture for helping all those in need during the tough pandemic time. And now the actor is all set be an inspiration for children as Sonu has joined forces with Delhi government for their mentorship initiative for children. Sonu Sood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Delhi government’s Desh Ke Mentor program. Speaking at the occasion, the actor shared, "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will.”