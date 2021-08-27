Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar Share 'family ties'

It's a phenomenal link up...



*Baby Keem* and *Kendrick Lamar* combine on new single 'family ties'.



Baby Keem is prepping his new full length project 'The Melodic Blue', and has just shared a brand new track.



'family ties' was teased on socials, with a photograph suggesting that Keem was set to link up with familial rapper Kendrick Lamar.



Fan speculation proved to be on the money - 'family ties' is online now, and it's a superb return, an expertly finessed piece of arena rap.



The first official pair up between the two, it's also Kendrick's first feature since 2018 - and it live up to the billing.



Discussing fame, legacy, and the meaning of success, 'family ties' looks towards what matters, while the beat kicks with phenomenal precision.



Dave Free directs the video - tune in now.



