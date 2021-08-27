Maisie Peters - You Signed Up For This

Might just be the perfect heartbreak album...



*Maisie Peters’* debut record ‘You Signed Up For This’ might just be the perfect heartbreak album. It’s an ode to the experience of coming of age as a woman, and some of the strongest tracks are those that see Peters dip into her early teenage experiences.



Stand out singles include ‘Boy’, a bass-heavy banger, ‘Outdoor Pool’, one of the most emotionally charged tracks on the record, and ‘Psycho’, written in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, whose label Peters recently signed to. ‘You Signed Up For This’ is the most developed offering the singer-songwriter has delivered so far, with higher levels of production really allowing her storytelling to come through.



We can’t wait to see what this rising star comes up with next.



*8/10*



Words: *Sasha Mills *



