Bill Simmons Trashes ‘Depressing’ ESPN for Bungling Rachel Nichols Diversity Drama: ‘Disaster’ on ‘How to Handle a Crisis’
Published
Ex-ESPN star Bill Simmons previously discussed his “f*cking sh*tty” divorce with The Worldwide Leader before launching his highly successful project The Ringer. And on Friday, Simmons commented on the recent ugly ending at ESPN for another one of their star employees, Rachel Nichols. ESPN’s decision to erase Nichols from their airwaves has been met with […]Full Article