Heidi Klum and her 17-year-old daughter Leni Klum just made a fashionable arrival for the 2021 Venice Film Festival! The 48-year-old model took a water taxi to her hotel on Friday afternoon (August 27) in Venice, Italy. The mother-daughter duo were both dressed in head-to-toe Dolce&Gabbana and they’re reportedly in town to attend an event [...]