OVO Sound boss Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is really coming – at least if you believe the hype going on around sports network ESPN and what 6 God fans are praying for. Drizzy appeared to use a Friday morning “SportsCenter” broadcast to lock in his drop date. Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album Drops Next Week […]Full Article
Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date Takes Over ESPN
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Drake Finally Locks In ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date
SOHH
OVO Sound boss Drake isn’t leaving it up to mystery and speculation anymore. The hip-hop superstar has announced his Certified..
-
Kanye West's Donda album drop is full of drama featuring release date clashes and controversial contributions
Lainey Gossip
-
Drake Confirms Release Date of 'Certified Lover Boy'
Just Jared
-
Drake Confirms New Album Certified Lover Boy Is Out Friday
Upworthy
-
Drake Confirms 'Certified Lover Boy' Release Date
HipHopDX
Advertisement
More coverage
Kanye West Responds to Drake Diss With Joker Meme
Wibbitz Top Stories
Kanye West Responds to
Drake Diss With Joker Meme.
Kanye West Responds to
Drake Diss With Joker Meme.
As the..