`Spencer` is set in 1991 and takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer) grapples with the decision to end her marriage to Prince CharlesFull Article
`Spencer` trailer: Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kristen Stewart Transforms Into Princess Diana in First Trailer for ‘Spencer’ | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
The Pablo Larrain drama is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5.
Kristen Stewart Debuts As Princess Diana in New ‘Spencer’ Trailer
Wibbitz Top Stories
SPENCER Movie
Teaser Trailer
Advertisement
More coverage
First 'Spencer' trailer sees Kristen Stewart portray Princess Diana
Upworthy
Director Pablo Larraín confirmed the film won't cover the tragic death of Diana but instead will focus on her turbulent marriage..
-
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ Trailer Draws Raves: She’s ‘Coming for That Oscar’
The Wrap
-
See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in first teaser trailer for Spencer
Upworthy
-
Spencer teaser: Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana, watch video
Indian Express
-
Spencer: first trailer shows Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana
Upworthy