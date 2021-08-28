BigStory! Postmortem of Ram Gopal Varma's dirty dancing video

Ram Gopal Varma, if Google is anything to go by, will turn 60 in April 2022. The to-be sexagenarian neither looks his age nor has slowed down. But the recent video of him with a certain Inaya Sultana wherein he's dancing like a naughty quadragenarian hurts you, yes, you read it right, hurts you. Varma’s denial, swearing on the US President Joe Biden that it’s neither him in the video nor Inaya, was largely dashed to the ground by Inaya herself, when she posted a picture of the proceedings from her social media handle.