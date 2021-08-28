When Alia read lines from Ranbir's Wake Up Sid

9 years back Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Student Of The Year’, and though to date, she has done several other movies which have been both commercially successful and critically acclaimed, the charm of the first never fades away. There are a number of unknown tales that go behind the making of your first movie, for instance, did you know that during the audition for ‘Student Of The Year’, Alia Bhatt actually read lines from her boyfriend’s film ‘Wake Up Sid’?