Anupam: My career, a result of my optimism

“When I am acting, it is my character’s catharsis; when I write, it’s my own,” observed Anupam Kher, when prodded by author, columnist, and Executive Editor of ETimes, Vinita Dawra Nangia on what led him to write his latest book, ‘Your Best Day is Today’, amidst the pandemic. In the chat session titled ‘Tuning into Happiness’, as part of the ongoing Times Litfest, the actor went on to reveal what compelled him into writing, his writing process, and how every one of his three books has been a result of what he was going through at the time.