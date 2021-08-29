Alex Berenson, memorably dubbed “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man,” has been permanently suspended from Twitter after yet another anti-vaccine tweet. According to NBC senior reporter Ben Collins, a Twitter spokesperson told him that Berenson’s account was permanently suspended for “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules.” Anti-mask-turned-anti-vaxx influencer Alex Berenson has been permanently suspended by Twitter. […]Full Article
‘Pandemic’s Wrongest Man’ Alex Berenson Permanently Suspended From Twitter
