Florida ICU Medical Director Tears Up on CNN About Losing Covid Patients: ‘We’re Tired of Seeing People Die and Suffer Because They Did Not Take a Vaccine’
A Florida ICU Medical Director teared up on Sunday as he described to CNN’s Pamela Brown how hard it was for medical staff to see the devastating effects that Covid-19 was having on their unvaccinated friends, colleagues, and patients. “We’re frustrated because we’re tired of seeing people die and suffer because they did not take […]Full Article