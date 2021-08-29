In another post, Rai said his family is completed after the birth of their son. "In my small world, I have felt so many things but this is priceless.I love you @kishwersmerchantt. This is the best gift you`ve given #Sukishkababy Thank you for completing us," he wrote.Full Article
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai become parents to baby boy
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New parents Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai bring home baby boy, share adorable FIRST pic!
Star couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai became parents on Friday after they were blessed with a baby boy. The duo shared a..
Zee News
Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai blessed with a baby boy, announce news with an adorable photo
Celebs like Shweta Tiwari quickly turned to the comment section and wished the couple. She wrote "Congratulations Mummy and Papa" .
DNA