Armaan Kohli arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case
Published
Armaan Kohli is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case for which he was earlier detained in Saturday (August 28).Full Article
Published
Armaan Kohli is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case for which he was earlier detained in Saturday (August 28).Full Article
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence, where..