Jay-Z is hosting a star-studded event! The 51-year-old rapper stepped out for his 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary Party on Saturday night (August 28) at the club in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jay-Z Stars in attendance included Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, [...]