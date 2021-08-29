NCB levels serious charges against Armaan Kohli

Actor Armaan Kohli is facing some serious charges after being taken into custody revealed Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The actor was arrested on Sunday morning after several hours of interrogation at the NCB office. When asked if there is a South American connection in the case where Armaan and others have been arrested, Wankhede replies “Apart from just consumption there are several other charges levelled against him. He will be produced in the court tomorrow.” So will the NCB ask for further custody considering the charges are serious? Answering this question Wankhede says, “We may ask for custody but will take the final call tonight.”