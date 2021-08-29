Kano References Marcus Rashford Mural During All Points East Set

Jamie xx, slowthai, Arlo Parks perform on a memorable day...



*Kano* referenced the *Marcus Rashford* mural during his All Points East set yesterday (August 28th).



The rapper played an electrifying set at the festival, drawing on the full force of his back catalogue.



Throwing in early bangers such as 'Ps And Qs', Kano - who grew up not too far away from the Victoria Park festival site - was on electrifying form.



One highlight amongst many in the set was his visual inclusion of the Marcus Rashford mural, and the way Manchester citizens covered up racist graffiti with their own words of respect, support, and tolerance.



Lighting up on the screen, the appalling racist abuse was blurred by messages of love, before Kano played his 2016 song 'This Is England'.



"This is England, this is England / Where you could be a villain or a victim..."



The set capped a memorable day marked by performances from Pa Salieu, Nubya Garcia, BRIT winner Arlo Parks, and not one but two solo outings from members of The xx - Romy xx with a DJ set of Millennial bangers, and Jamie xx with a headline performance.



All Points East continues on Monday (August 30th).



- - -



Photo Credit: *Michael Fung*