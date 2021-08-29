Congressman Jim Jordan has confirmed that he had multiple conversations with Donald Trump the day the former president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
Jim Jordan Says He Spoke ‘More Than Once’ With Trump on January 6th
