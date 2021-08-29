The European Union is set to recommend banning all nonessential travel from the U.S. due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. According to the Journal, the U.S. was recommended to be removed from the list of countries permitted entry for nonessential travel along with five other countries, and a final decision is […]Full Article
European Union Set to Recommend Banning Nonessential Travel From U.S. As Covid Cases Rise
