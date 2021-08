Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living it up in LA and their latest pictures are proof. Lounging by the pool Priyanka shared a couple of pictures, enjoying a sunny Sunday. The first click captured Nick in swimming trunks, ‘snacking on’ Priyanka Chopra, who clicked the hilarious selfie. While a second post saw the actress showing off her envious figure in a red and black bikini. Priyanka and Nick seem to be at home in LA.