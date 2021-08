Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur made a rare appearance in the city today. She was snapped with son Sunny Deol at the airport. The duo seemed to be heading out of Mumbai on Monday morning. Dressed in a grey suit, Prakash Kaur accompanied son Sunny Deol, who kept it casual in denims and T-Shirt. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have two sons – Sunny and Bobby Deol and two daughters - Vijeeta and Ajeeta.