OVO Sound boss Drake isn’t leaving it up to mystery and speculation anymore. The hip-hop superstar has announced his Certified Lover Boy album is officially arriving September 3. Drake Finally Locks In CLB Drop Date The 6 God went to his Instagram page to lock in the pre-Labor Day weekend drop date. Barring any last-minute […]Full Article
Drake Finally Locks In ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release Date
