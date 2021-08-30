Tom Cruise 'was really adamant' Val Kilmer appear in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Published
“Top Gun” star Tom Cruise insisted to producer Jerry Bruckheimer that his former co-star, Val Kilmer, appeared in the film’s sequel.Full Article
Published
“Top Gun” star Tom Cruise insisted to producer Jerry Bruckheimer that his former co-star, Val Kilmer, appeared in the film’s sequel.Full Article
Tom Cruise had a big hand in Val Kilmer‘s reprising his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky for Top Gun: Maverick. The film’s..
*(Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happens in “Top Gun: Maverick.”)*
Paramount..