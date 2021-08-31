Rap star Lil Nas X has fans hyped up for his new project. The popular crooner went online to reveal the album artwork to his upcoming MONTERO album. Lil Nas X Reveals New Wild Montero Album Art The new wild art features LNX in a wonderland type of location. He’s floating nude on his back […]Full Article
Lil Nas X Reveals New Wild ‘Montero’ Album Art
