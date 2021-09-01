Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, `Shershaah` is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999Full Article
Karan Johar feels `incredibly proud` about `Shershaah`
