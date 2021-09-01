Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, after two doses of her vaccine. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker shared on Instagram, “I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'Kaala Teeka'.. despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I've still managed to test positive for COVID.. I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) Please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon.”