Have you heard? Farah Khan reveals that she tested positive for COVID-19
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Despite being fully vaccinated, Farah Khan tests Covid-19 positive
Mid-Day
The filmmaker, who is seen as a judge in TV reality show `Super Dancer Chapter 4` says that she has informed people around her to..
-
Amid COVID-19 diagnosis, Farah Khan's 'Pinch' S02 episode is out
MENAFN.com
-
Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated
DNA
-
Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19
IndiaTimes
-
Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says contracted virus ‘despite being double vaccinated’
Indian Express
Advertisement
More coverage
Fully vaccinated Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I forgot to put my kaala teeka'
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon.
Zee News