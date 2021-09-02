New York and New Jersey are under serious flash flood emergencies and on tornado watch. Earlier Wednesday night the New York National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergencies for New York City and Northeastern New Jersey — the first time in its history they have issued such warnings. This is the first time we've ever […]Full Article
New York, New Jersey Hit With Flash Floods; NJ Gov Declares State of Emergency
