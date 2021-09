Beanie Feldstein poses with Monica Lewinsky at the premiere of FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story at Pacific Design Center on Wednesday night (September 1) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 28-year-old actress, who plays Monica in the upcoming series, was joined by co-stars Annaleigh Ashford, Sarah Paulson, and Mira Sorvino at the event. Clive Owen, Blair [...]