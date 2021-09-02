Kanye West suggests he cheated on Kim Kardashian during marriage in new track from 'Donda'
Published
Kanye West released his 10th studio album nearly 7 months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.Full Article
Published
Kanye West released his 10th studio album nearly 7 months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.Full Article
The song was released on Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda
Donda, a new song album was just recently released by Universal Music Group without creator Kayne West's permission. Other popular..