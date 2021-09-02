Here they go again! ABBA announces first new album in 40 years
ABBA, known for a string of 1970s and early 80s hits such as "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me", sold more than 385 million albums.Full Article
The quartet only set out to record two songs but ended up making 10 new tracks together
Not all heroes wear capes, some wear sparkly bell bottoms. ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years–and according..