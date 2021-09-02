Ranked: Best and worst movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including 'Shang-Chi')

Ranked: Best and worst movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including 'Shang-Chi')

USATODAY.com

Published

'Shang-Chi' introduces Simu Liu's first Asian superhero into the Marvel universe. Here are the best and worst films of the franchise so far, ranked.

Full Article