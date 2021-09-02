Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne has fans hyped up for new music. However, he isn’t dropping himself but rather will make an appearance on none other than Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. Lil Wayne Reveals He’ll Be On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Tunechi went to his Instagram with a picture of a fire advertisement put up for […]Full Article
Lil Wayne, Rick Ross + More Confirmed On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Drake Confirms Release Date for His New Album, 'Certified Lover Boy'
Drake Confirms Release Date, for His New Album, 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Drake Confirms Release Date, for His New Album,..
Wibbitz Top Stories