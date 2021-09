Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert isn’t feeling Donda. A new Instagram group chat allegedly featuring the hip-hop star shows him trashing Kanye West’s 10th studio album. Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Trashes ‘Donda’ In Group Chat In the Instagram DM chat, Lil Uzi flat out disses the project. He says it “sucks” and also made a […]