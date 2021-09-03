Hip-hop legend Kanye West is linking up with one of the greats. Ye has previewed a new collabo track with none other than Outkast’s André 3000. Kanye West Reveals André 3000 Collaboration While clocking in time in Germany, Mr. West previewed the new song in front of reporters. It’s titled “Life Of The Party” but […]Full Article
Kanye West Reveals André 3000 Collaboration
HipHopDX