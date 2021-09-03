Alia remembers Sidharth Shukla as `most genuine person` she had worked with

Mid-Day

Published

Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I`ve worked with...always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!"

