Kate Walsh sets 'Grey’s Anatomy’ return for season 18
Published
Kate Walsh will return to "Grey's Anatomy" for several episodes in the show's upcoming 18th season.Full Article
Published
Kate Walsh will return to "Grey's Anatomy" for several episodes in the show's upcoming 18th season.Full Article
Kate Walsh is scrubbing in for season 18 of the beloved medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Walsh's rep and an ABC spokesperson confirmed..
OMG! We have some huge Grey’s Anatomy news to share. It was just announced that Kate Walsh will be returning to the show for the..