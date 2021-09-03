"And we found out very soon that that wasn`t even possible because holograms is an old technology, but I mean, the vision was there of having our digital selves, that even was a possibility."Full Article
ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
ABBA makes comeback after 40 years with new album 'Voyage', virtual stage show
Zee News
ABBA's forthcoming album 'Voyage' will release on November 5. It is a follow-up to 1981's 'The Visitors' which until now had been..
Advertisement
More coverage
Deal With OxyContin Maker Leaves Families Angry, Conflicted
Newsy
Watch VideoAmong the families who lost children and other loved ones in the nation's opioid crisis, many had held out hope of..
-
Abba to return after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
Washington Post
-
ABBA Announces First Album in 40 Years and the World’s Dancing Queens Rejoice: ‘2021 Has Been Saved’
The Wrap
-
Abba is back, announces new album and virtual concert after 40 years
CBC.ca
-
Swedish Pop Group ABBA Are Back With A New Album After Nearly 4 Decades
Upworthy