Long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy will welcome back a former character to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when it returns for season 18.Full Article
Grey's Anatomy character to make a return to the long-running medical drama
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Abigail Spencer Is Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'!
Abigail Spencer is returning to Grey’s Anatomy for the medical drama’s 18th season! The 40-year-old actress will be back as..
Just Jared
Grey’s Anatomy announces return of classic character
Kate Walsh is set to return to the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for season 18.
Belfast Telegraph