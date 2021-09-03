Everything Erika Jayne has said about her divorce from Tom Girardi
Published
"Xxpen$ive" singer and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has frequently opened up about her split from her husband Tom Girardi.Full Article
Published
"Xxpen$ive" singer and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has frequently opened up about her split from her husband Tom Girardi.Full Article
Erika Jayne opens up about divorce, says Tom resented her and wants to punish her
Erika Jayne shared an odd message to her Instagram story Tuesday. The 'RHOBH' star simply shared her estranged husband, Tom..