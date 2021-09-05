Pankaj Tripathi: Main lockdown ka hero hoon

Pankaj Tripathi had just returned from Leh when ETimes connected with him--after weeks of trying to catch hold as he shot for a film in the mountains, a place with no cellular network. When the actor came on the line, he sounded his usual, relaxed self. He told us that he had just relished a simple meal of rice, lentils and bagan ghonto--a Bengali dish which is a mishmash of vegetables grown in one’s own garden--just before he sat down for our #BigInterview chat. Over the next 40 minutes, Pankaj delighted us with little anecdotes from his days of struggle, musing over how far he has come and what that means, and revealing the one thing that has eluded his career thus far. Excerpts: