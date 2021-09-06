Angelina Jolie says she `fought` with Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstei

Following the multiple accusations, Weinstein was fired by his own company. He is currently in prison after a New York jury convicted him for the rape and sexual assault of two women. Jolie had previously said in a New York Times piece that she had a "bad experience".Full Article
Angelina Jolie says she `fought` with Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein
