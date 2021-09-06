The `Girls Aloud` singer had been battling breast cancer and lost her fight Sunday, TMZ confirmed on WednesdayFull Article
`Girls Aloud` singer Sarah Harding passes away at 39
The Girls Aloud singer's mum announced she had passed away today after a battle with breast cancer
Nadine Coyle 'lost for words' as she pays moving tribute to Sarah Harding
The singer said that she was lost for words after it emerged that her former bandmate had died at the age of just 39 following a..