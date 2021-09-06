Akshay Kumar’s mother admitted to the ICU

Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai on Monday morning from London, to be with his ailing mother Aruna Bhatia. The actor was shooting for ‘Cindrella’ with Ranjit Tewari and made a sudden decision to fly back. According to a news portal, Akshay Kumar’s mother has been unwell and is admitted in the ICU at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor reportedly told the makers of his movie to carry on with the shoot of those scenes where he is not required to be in the frame.