Rosh Hashanah Begins At Sundown, Celebrates Jewish New Year
Published
Millions of families around the world are coming together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.Full Article
Published
Millions of families around the world are coming together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.Full Article
Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown on Monday and ends Wednesday night.
What should you drink? Wine experts offer pairing advice and share the bottles that will be on their holiday table this year.