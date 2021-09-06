New Marvel release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently on track to destroy box office expectations and rake in $83.5 million over the holiday weekend, placing emphasis on the success of Asian representation in Hollywood films. On a historically slow weekend at the box office, Shang-Chi’s three-day figure falls into second […]Full Article
‘Shang-Chi’, Marvel Homage to Asian Culture, Smashes Labor Day Weekend Box Office Records
