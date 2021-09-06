Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of 'Breathless,' dies at 88
Published
Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most…Full Article
Published
Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most…Full Article
The star of the iconic French New Wave film "Breathless'' was one of France's most recognizable leading men and among the country's..