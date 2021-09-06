Jean-Paul Belmondo, The Face Of French New Wave Film, Dies At 88
Belmondo's breakout role in Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" launched him into international superstardom and a career spanning six decades.Full Article
He was compared to Marlon Brando and James Dean for his acclaimed portrayals of tough, alienated characters, most memorably in..
French film icon Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer Michel Godest said on Monday.