The rap game is hurting right now. Everyone from 50 Cent and Royce Da 5’9 to Terror Squad leader Fat Joe have stepped up to remember the life of late Hollywood actor Michael K. Williams. Hip-Hop Remembers The Late Michael K. Williams Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with remembrances of Williams. […]Full Article
Hip-Hop Remembers Late Hollywood Star Michael K. Williams
